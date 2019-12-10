Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a Mompha has regained his freedom after perfecting the bail conditions handed to him by a Lagos High Court.
Mompha who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 14 counts bordering on fraud, money laundering and running a foreign exchange business without the …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2s7nefx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Mompha who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 14 counts bordering on fraud, money laundering and running a foreign exchange business without the …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2s7nefx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[63]