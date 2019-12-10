Metro Mompha Regains Freedom After Perfecting His Bail Condition – Nairaland

Ismaila Mustapha a.k.a Mompha has regained his freedom after perfecting the bail conditions handed to him by a Lagos High Court.

Mompha who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 14 counts bordering on fraud, money laundering and running a foreign exchange business without the …

