Mompha Regains Freedom from EFCC Custody, Drops Suit Against Agency

Mompha Regains Freedom from EFCC Custody, Drops Suit Against Agency - Olisa.tv

Mompha has regained his freedom from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) custody following his rearrest almost 2 weeks ago. The Instagtam celebriy was released on Wednesday, August 26, by the anti-graft agency. Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha had been rearrested on Friday, August...
