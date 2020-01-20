Prosecution Witness yesterday told Justice Muhammad Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos that social media influencer, Ismaila Mustapha aka Mompha who standing trial over alleged money laundering runs an unregistered Bureau de Change Company.
Mompha is standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investments Limited, was …
via The Sun Nigeria – https://ift.tt/30Bs4i4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Mompha is standing trial alongside his company, Ismalob Global Investments Limited, was …
via The Sun Nigeria – https://ift.tt/30Bs4i4
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]