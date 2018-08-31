The Tony Elumelu Foundation is an African-funded philanthropic organisation focused on supporting entrepreneurship in Africa by enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector. The foundation creates impact through business leadership and entrepreneurship development programmes, impact investments, research and policy advocacy.
Job Brief:
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2C0cbcg – www.jobberman.com
Get more Latest Jobs
Job Brief:
- Concurrently with the need for fact-based decision making, there is also a need to collate and capture the big data emerging from beneficiaries of the Foundation’s Programmes, to validate the portfolio of alumni businesses...
For details & to apply, visit https://ift.tt/2C0cbcg – www.jobberman.com
Get more Latest Jobs
Last edited by a moderator:[0]