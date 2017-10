Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals) with symptoms in humans similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although less severe. Smallpox was eradicated in 1980.However, monkeypox still occurs sporadically in some parts of Africa.



Monkeypox is a member of the Orthopoxvirus genus in the family Poxviridae.



The virus was first identified in the State Serum Institute in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1958 during an investigation into a pox-like disease among monkeys



KEY FACTS



1. Monkeypox is a rare disease that occurs primarily in remote parts of Central and West Africa, near tropical rainforests.



2. The monkeypox virus can cause a fatal illness in humans and, although it is similar to human smallpox which has been eradicated, it is much milder



3. The monkeypox virus is transmitted to people from various wild animals but has limited secondary spread through human-to-human transmission



4. Typically, case fatality in monkeypox outbreaks has been between 1% and 10%, with most deaths occurring in younger age groups



5. There is no treatment or vaccine available although prior smallpox vaccination was highly effective in preventing monkeypox as well



WHO