Submit Post Advertise

  1. Article: Kidney Damage: 10 Warning Signs You Should Not Ignore

Metro Monkey Pox Hits Ekiti

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by RemmyAlex, Oct 11, 2017 at 9:33 AM. Views count: 2

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Ekiti State Government has confirmed two suspected monkey pox cases in Okemesi Ekiti, Ekiti state.

    The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Modupe Alade said in a press conference in Ado Ekiti.

    monkeybox.JPG

    “We have two cases at Okemesi Ekiti. Tests are still being carried out and not until it is confirmed, we can’t come out with any official statement."

    The victims, Alade noted, were discovered in Okemesi Ekiti, a border town with Osun State in Ekiti West Local Government , have been quarantined while their blood samples have been taken to Abuja for laboratory tests.
     
    RemmyAlex, Oct 11, 2017 at 9:33 AM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Monkey Hits Ekiti
    1. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      5 Ways On How To Prevent Monkey Pox Virus

      RemmyAlex, Oct 10, 2017 at 11:52 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      877
      immaculate
      Oct 10, 2017 at 2:52 PM
    2. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Monkey Pox: List Of States Affected By The Virus in Nigeria

      RemmyAlex, Oct 10, 2017 at 9:25 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      903
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 10, 2017 at 9:25 AM
    3. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Monkey Pox Disease Hits Lagos With 2 Suspected Cases

      RemmyAlex, Oct 9, 2017 at 4:48 PM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      4
      Views:
      1,120
      ese
      Oct 10, 2017 at 9:22 AM
    4. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Monkey Pox Disease Spreads To Akwa Ibom As Govt Warns Residents To Avoid Handshakes

      RemmyAlex, Oct 8, 2017 at 10:06 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      930
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 8, 2017 at 10:06 AM
    5. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Monkeypox Disease Hits Rivers As State Govt. Places 3 Cases Under Surveillance

      RemmyAlex, Oct 7, 2017 at 7:36 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      461
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 7, 2017 at 7:36 AM
    6. RemmyAlex
      Metro

      Monkey Pox Virus: FG Tells Nigerians To Stop Eating Bush Meat, Monkeys and Dead Animals

      RemmyAlex, Oct 6, 2017 at 10:20 AM, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      3,201
      RemmyAlex
      Oct 6, 2017 at 10:20 AM
    7. Samguine
      Metro

      Hunter Kills Younger Brother In Kogi Farm, Claims He Saw A Monkey On Tree

      Samguine, Sep 18, 2017, in forum: Metro News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      701
      Samguine
      Sep 18, 2017

    Comments

  2. ese

    ese Administrator

    do we have health minister?
     
    ese, Oct 11, 2017 at 9:36 AM
    #2