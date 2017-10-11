Ekiti State Government has confirmed two suspected monkey pox cases in Okemesi Ekiti, Ekiti state. The Secretary to the State Government, Dr Modupe Alade said in a press conference in Ado Ekiti. “We have two cases at Okemesi Ekiti. Tests are still being carried out and not until it is confirmed, we can’t come out with any official statement." The victims, Alade noted, were discovered in Okemesi Ekiti, a border town with Osun State in Ekiti West Local Government , have been quarantined while their blood samples have been taken to Abuja for laboratory tests.