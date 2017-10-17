Submit Post Advertise

Metro Monkeypox Patient Commits Suicide in Bayelsa

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Lequte, Oct 17, 2017 at 8:47 AM.

  Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    One of the patients afflicted with monkeypox at a Bayelsa quarantine center has taken his life.

    The isolation centre is located at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital, Okolobiri, in Yenagoa LGA of the state. He was among the 21 suspected victims of the virus that were being managed at the teaching hospital.

    Bayelsa Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ebitimitula Etebu, stated that the deceased took his own life despite speedily recovering from the disease. He noted that his medical history did not suggest any mental illness or depression.

    He maintained maintained that the patient did not die of the disease, adding that the police and his family had been duly informed and all due diligence was being followed.
     

    Oct 17, 2017 at 8:47 AM
