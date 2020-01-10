Reigning Spanish champions Barcelona would have themselves to blame on Thursday night, January 9, after allowing Atletico Madrid to beat them 3-2 in Super Cup semifinal.
Barcelona started the match impressively in the first half with Arturo Vidal getting...
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/39URueJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Barcelona started the match impressively in the first half with Arturo Vidal getting...
read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/39URueJ
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Attachments
- 26.4 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[0]