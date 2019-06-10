World More Bad News For Apple As New iPhone Designs Exposed – Forbes

#1
There’s a popular theory emerging from Apple fans: the company’s ugly new iPhone designs will not look so bad once you get them in hand. But they’re wrong.

Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max renders based on leaked schematics show the polarising new camera design Ben Geskin Following …



Read more via Forbes – http://bit.ly/2wNwNis

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[55]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top