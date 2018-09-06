Festus Keyamo (SAN), Director of Media, Buhari Campaign Organisation, has congratulated the Nigerian Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN) for beating “more than 100 PMB groups rushing to Abuja in a fierce race” to purchase the All Progressives Congress (APC) expression-of-interest and nomination forms for President Muhammadu Buhari.
On Wednesday, …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2NlaryU
Get More Nigeria Political News
On Wednesday, …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2NlaryU
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[108]