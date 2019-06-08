Just when it seemed like things couldn’t get worse for Huawei, reports have emerged that the company may soon not be able to sell phones with the world’s most popular social networks.
Facebook will reportedly no longer allow the Chinese telecom giant to preinstall Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram apps …
Read more via Wired – http://bit.ly/2WsljM4
