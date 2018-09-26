Contenders in the governorship race of Lagos state, under platform of All Progress Congress (APC), against former Commissioner for Establishment, who is also an aspirant, would have to battle their ways through an association of 57 chairmen from 20 Local Government Areas (LGAs) and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) who had just officially endorsed Sanwo-olu as their preferred candidate ahead of gubernatorial direct primary in the state.