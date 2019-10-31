"It didn't occur to me that the morning-after pill wouldn't be effective".
Rachel* became pregnant after she was raped in Canada while away on her gap year.
She was given the morning-after pill the same night as part of the medical care she..
Read more via “sexual health” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2JD6pPh
Get more World News
Rachel* became pregnant after she was raped in Canada while away on her gap year.
She was given the morning-after pill the same night as part of the medical care she..
Read more via “sexual health” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2JD6pPh
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[54]