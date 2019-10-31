World Morning-after pill: ‘I still got pregnant even though I took it’ – BBC

#1
"It didn't occur to me that the morning-after pill wouldn't be effective".
Rachel* became pregnant after she was raped in Canada while away on her gap year.

She was given the morning-after pill the same night as part of the medical care she..

pregnant.JPG

Read more via “sexual health” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2JD6pPh

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top