JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Most Dangerous City Label: Lagos Dismisses EIU Report as ‘Unintelligent’ – Olisa.tv

#1
The Lagos state government has described the state as one of the safest in Africa, days after an EU report described it as the most dangerous city in the world.

In a statement released on Sunday, Gbenga Omotosho, the commissioner of information, described a report by the Economist Intelligence …

lagos.JPG

Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2jNrpsS

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[47]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top