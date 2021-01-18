Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Most of those prepared for Igbo Presidency are Caliphate bred traitors - IPOB
THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, gave reason for its refusal to support Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, saying that all the people being prepared for the position are stooges that will be used against the interest of Ndigbo, Biafrans and the Biafra-agitating groups.
www.vanguardngr.com