Metro Most Igbo vying for Presidency position are Caliphate bred traitors – IPOB – Vanguard News


C

Chinedu Iroka

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.vanguardngr.com

Most of those prepared for Igbo Presidency are Caliphate bred traitors - IPOB

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday, gave reason for its refusal to support Nigerian President of Igbo extraction, saying that all the people being prepared for the position are stooges that will be used against the interest of Ndigbo, Biafrans and the Biafra-agitating groups.
www.vanguardngr.com
 

Similar threads

E
Metro Take your ‘Igbo Presidency’, give us Biafra – IPOB -Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
692
ese
E
C
Metro No going back on vying for 2023 presidency – Bakare – P.M. News
Replies
0
Views
298
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro Igbo people can't unite for presidency yet talk about Biafra – Chimamanda Adichie – Linda Ikeji’s Blog
Replies
0
Views
173
Chinedu Iroka
C
E
Metro 2023 Presidency: Northern elders back Igbo, task APC,PDP to zone tickets to South East - Vanguard Newspaper
Replies
0
Views
307
ese
E
E
Metro 2023 Presidency: Southwest speakers, top ex-lawmakers unite for Tinubu - PM News
Replies
0
Views
358
ese
E

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top