JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro Most Nollywood Actresses Are Prostitutes: Ayo Mogaji – Information Nigeria

#1
Veteran Nollywood actress, Binta Ayo Mogaji has caused a stir on social media, following her claim that many of her junior colleagues in the industry are prostitutes.

The actress made this remark during her interview with Television Continental (TVC) connect on Friday. …

binta.JPG

Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2L4jhhd

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[35]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top