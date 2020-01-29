World Mother And Son Get 12-Year Jail Term For Duping American Of $82,570 – Nairaland

#1
The Federal High Court in Lagos on Tuesday sentenced Mrs Damilola Ahmed Adeyeri and her son, Alaba Kareem Adeyeri, to 12 years’ imprisonment each for duping an American of $82,570.

Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke convicted the duo following their plea of guilty to four counts of “fraudulent trick business email …

mother and son.JPG

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/36y5Kra

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[21]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top