Sophie Brussaux has joined in the ongoing feud between Kanye West and Drake.
While Kanye was busy tweeting his frustration with Drake, Ariana Grande begged the ‘grown men’ arguing on Twitter to rest their beef so that she and Miley Cyrus could premiere their new singles.....
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2rApqZj
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
While Kanye was busy tweeting his frustration with Drake, Ariana Grande begged the ‘grown men’ arguing on Twitter to rest their beef so that she and Miley Cyrus could premiere their new singles.....
via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2rApqZj
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]