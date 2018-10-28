Durban twins Anele and Neliswa Mxakaza of Idols SA 2013 fame’s mother regrets being a member of Pastor Timothy Omotoso’s church. Nomvula Gloria Mxakaza believed that had she not gone there to worship in 2014, her daughters would not have …
Read more via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – https://ift.tt/2Q67uAA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via NaijaGistsBlog Nigeria, Nollywood, Celebrity ,News, Entertainment, Gist, Gossip, Inspiration, Africa – https://ift.tt/2Q67uAA
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]