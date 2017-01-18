Submit Post Advertise

World Motorcycle Riders Refuses To Carry Passengers Without Voters’ Card

    Motorcycle taxis — known as boda-boda — in the western port city of Kisumu, Kenya are refusing to carry passengers without voter IDs.

    “There will be no rider to carry passengers from here if he is not registered as a voter,” said Joseph Owiti, chairman of the Kisumu Boda-Boda association.

    “This election is about numbers, it is the numbers that will win, and numbers cannot just come by talking, it is about people registering as voters. That is why we are mobilising our people.”

    Kenyan authorities estimate some four to six million voters have yet to register, crucial numbers that could swing the result.




    AFP
     
