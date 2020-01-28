Metro MOUAU Vice Chancellor, Prof Otunta Accused Of Impregnating A Third Year Student And Upgrading Her To Final Year Status – 360Nobs.com

#1
The Vice Chancellor of Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike (MOUAU) in Abia State, Prof Francis Otunta has been accused of impregnating a 300 level student of Accounting of the institution.

The allegation was contained in a petition written by a member of the University’s Governing Council, Dr Nelson …

vc.JPG

Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/36xLmXd

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[39]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top