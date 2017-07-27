Manchester United Manager Jose Mourinho has hailed the reschedule for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) away from January. According to him, the Confederation of African Football, CAF, made a fantastic choice. “Obviously because it’s hard in the middle of the season to lose players like we do, and with so many African players playing in the best competitions in Europe it’s not good for the clubs, it’s not good for the competitions and it’s not good for the players. “So if you can do that and you manage to do the Africa Cup in the European break. It’s fantastic for us.”