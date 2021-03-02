Chinedu Iroka
MTN’s revenue hits N1.3trn, profit rises to N205.2bn - New Telegraph
Largest telecommunications by subscriber number in Nigeria, MTN, generated N1.3 trillion from voice and data services in 2020, the company’s financial statement has revealed. This showed impressive revenue growth of 15.1 per cent when compared with N1.1 trillion recorded by the telecom operator...
