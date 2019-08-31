MTN Nigeria blew past Dangote Cement as number 1 stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange by Market Capitalization at the end of trading August 2019.
The telecom giant ended the month of August with a market capitalization of N2.86 trillion compared …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/32kvchR
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The telecom giant ended the month of August with a market capitalization of N2.86 trillion compared …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/32kvchR
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[49]