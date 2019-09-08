JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business MTN Nigeria’s Chairman reacts to attacks in Nigeria and South Africa as investors abandon stocks – Nairametrics

#1
MTN Nigeria was badly hit by the recent reprisal attacks on South African businesses in Nigeria.

While some of its offices were attacked, the company’s stock has also been struggling to make gainers list since the attack on Tuesday. Now, the Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Ernest Ndukwe, …

ernest.JPG

Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2ZLSxLR

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[88]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top