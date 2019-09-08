MTN Nigeria was badly hit by the recent reprisal attacks on South African businesses in Nigeria.
While some of its offices were attacked, the company’s stock has also been struggling to make gainers list since the attack on Tuesday. Now, the Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Ernest Ndukwe, …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2ZLSxLR
Get more: Nigeria Business News
While some of its offices were attacked, the company’s stock has also been struggling to make gainers list since the attack on Tuesday. Now, the Chairman of MTN Nigeria, Ernest Ndukwe, …
Read more via Nairametrics – https://ift.tt/2ZLSxLR
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[88]