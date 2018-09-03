Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Business MTN Nigeria’s IPO in doubt over latest fine – IT News Africa news alert

#1
MTN Nigeria on the local bourse could be threatened by the latest regulatory crisis the operator is facing.

Nigeria’s telecoms player MTN is at loggerheads with regulators over allegations of flouting regulatory procedures in …



Read more via IT News Africa news alert – https://ift.tt/2CcbYTy

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[42]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Place your Ad here for $25.00 per Week!

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top