MTN Nigeria has announced the appointment of Mohammed Rufai as its new Chief Technical Officer (CTO). Rufai’s appointment took effect on Wednesday, May 1st, 2019.
Announcing Rufai’s appointment, MTN Nigeria stated that the newly-appointed CTO will be responsible for its technology strategy, design and plan all its network operations. Commenting on the …
