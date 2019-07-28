JustForex Trading - Start Now

Business MTN Nigeria reports strong performance after listing – ITWeb

#1
MTN Nigeria says it remains resolute it has not committed any offence and will continue to defend its position related to the ongoing tax battle with the country’s attorney general.

In a presentation of its maiden results for the six months ended 30 June 2019, MTN …

mtn.JPG

Read more via “nigeria” – Google News – https://ift.tt/2yeUe5g

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[94]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top