MTN Nigeria has modified its data plans for its subscribers. The firm didn't cut down on data allocations of its plans, but instead restricted some of its use to night time only. The former N500 weekly plan which gets one 750MB will still give one 750MB but you'll only be able to use 500MB during the day while the remaining 250MB, termed "bonus data", has been restricted to night use. Here are details of the plans: Daily plans N100 - 50MB (no bonus data) N200 - 150MB (no bonus data) Weekly plans N300 - 150MB N500 - 500MB +250MB bonus data Monthly Plans N1,000 - 1GB + 500 MB bonus data N1,200 - 1.5 GB (no bonus data) N2,000 - 2.5 GB + 1 GB bonus data N3,500 - 5GB (no bonus data) N5,000 - 10 GB (no bonus data) N10,000 - 22 GB (no bonus data) 60-day plans N20,000 - 50GB Quarterly plans (90-day validity period) N50,000 - 85GB