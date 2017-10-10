Submit Post Advertise

Business MTN Nigeria Reviews Internet Data Subscription Plans

Discussion in 'Business News' started by Lequte, Oct 10, 2017 at 8:04 AM. Views count: 387

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    MTN Nigeria has modified its data plans for its subscribers. The firm didn't cut down on data allocations of its plans, but instead restricted some of its use to night time only.

    The former N500 weekly plan which gets one 750MB will still give one 750MB but you'll only be able to use 500MB during the day while the remaining 250MB, termed "bonus data", has been restricted to night use.

    Here are details of the plans:

    Daily plans
    N100 - 50MB (no bonus data)
    N200 - 150MB (no bonus data)

    Weekly plans
    N300 - 150MB
    N500 - 500MB +250MB bonus data

    Monthly Plans
    N1,000 - 1GB + 500 MB bonus data
    N1,200 - 1.5 GB (no bonus data)
    N2,000 - 2.5 GB + 1 GB bonus data
    N3,500 - 5GB (no bonus data)
    N5,000 - 10 GB (no bonus data)
    N10,000 - 22 GB (no bonus data)

    60-day plans
    N20,000 - 50GB

    Quarterly plans (90-day validity period)
    N50,000 - 85GB
     

    Lequte, Oct 10, 2017 at 8:04 AM
