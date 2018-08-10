These days are definitely not the best time for 2013 Project Fame winner Olawale Ojo who according to new report is now a cab driver.
According to writer Tope Delano, who sat down for an interview with the singer, the vocal powerhouse is now a cab driver who decided on the job to be able to fund his studio session as well as pursue his dreams.
