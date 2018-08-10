Place your Ad here for NGN45,000.00 per Week!

Entertainment MTN Project Fame 2013 Winner, Olawale Turns Taxi Driver To Fund Studio Session (Video) – www.gistmania.com

#1
These days are definitely not the best time for 2013 Project Fame winner Olawale Ojo who according to new report is now a cab driver.

According to writer Tope Delano, who sat down for an interview with the singer, the vocal powerhouse is now a cab driver who decided on the job to be able to fund his studio session as well as pursue his dreams.



via www.gistmania.comhttps://ift.tt/2wMcx0n

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[92]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top