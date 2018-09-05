Following the receipt of the letter from the Central Bank of Nigeria on foreign exchange repatriation, MTN Nigeria has on Tuesday provided an update on the company’s position on the issue.
In a statement by Mr. Funso Aina, PR Manager, MTN Nigeria, the telecoms...
Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2LXZKh7
Get more: Nigeria Business News
In a statement by Mr. Funso Aina, PR Manager, MTN Nigeria, the telecoms...
Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/2LXZKh7
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]