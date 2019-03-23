World Mueller concludes Russia-Trump probe with no new indictments – AP NEWS

#1
Special counsel Robert Mueller closed his long and contentious Russia investigation with no new charges Friday, ending the probe that has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump’s presidency but launching a fresh wave of political battles over the still-confidential findings.

The report’s details remained …



Read more via AP NEWS – https://ift.tt/2TqxzLa

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top