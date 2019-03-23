Special counsel Robert Mueller closed his long and contentious Russia investigation with no new charges Friday, ending the probe that has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump’s presidency but launching a fresh wave of political battles over the still-confidential findings.
The report’s details remained …
Read more via AP NEWS – https://ift.tt/2TqxzLa
Get more World News
The report’s details remained …
Read more via AP NEWS – https://ift.tt/2TqxzLa
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]