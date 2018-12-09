As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team and New York federal prosecutors submitted two filings against Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen on Friday, accusing the attorney of four crimes, two of which implicate the president.
This prompted a number …
Read more via The Inquisitr – https://ift.tt/2G67OOV
Get more World News
This prompted a number …
Read more via The Inquisitr – https://ift.tt/2G67OOV
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]