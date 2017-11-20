Submit Post Advertise

World Mugabe Secures Full Immunity

Discussion in 'World News' started by RemmyAlex, Nov 20, 2017 at 12:07 PM. Views count: 1

Tags:
  1. RemmyAlex

    RemmyAlex Social Member Curators

    Zimbabwean President, Robert Mugabe, has secured full immunity for him to step down as the long standing President of the country after 37 years.

    CNN reported on Monday, that the old Leader avoided any mention of resignation in a rambling national address on Sunday night.

    A resignation letter has now been drafted, CNN said, citing sources familiar with his negotiations with the generals, who seized power in Harare last week.

    mugabe news.jpg

    Mugabe was also given a deadline of noon (1000 GMT) on Monday to stand down or the ruling ZANU-PF will begin impeachment proceedings against him.

    Parliament does not sit on Mondays so any impeachment would have to wait until Tuesday, although a vote may not necessarily take place the same day.

    Two senior government sources said late on Sunday that Mugabe had agreed to resign but did not know details of his departure.
     
    RemmyAlex, Nov 20, 2017 at 12:07 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Mugabe Secures Full
    1. RemmyAlex
      World

      Mugabe Finally Agrees To Step Down, Drafts Resignation Letter - CNN

      RemmyAlex, Nov 20, 2017 at 10:34 AM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      318
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 20, 2017 at 10:34 AM
    2. RemmyAlex
      World

      8 Key Takeaways From Mugabe's Speech

      RemmyAlex, Nov 20, 2017 at 7:05 AM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      438
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 20, 2017 at 7:05 AM
    3. Jamaz
      World

      Defiant Mugabe Refuses To Resign, Still President Of Zimbabwe

      Jamaz, Nov 19, 2017 at 8:19 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      1
      Views:
      848
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 19, 2017 at 8:41 PM
    4. RemmyAlex
      World

      The World Standstill As Mugabe Addresses Zimbabweans

      RemmyAlex, Nov 19, 2017 at 8:18 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      435
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 19, 2017 at 8:18 PM
    5. RemmyAlex
      World

      93-year-old Mugabe Goes On Hunger Strike, Vows To Die

      RemmyAlex, Nov 19, 2017 at 3:19 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      1,126
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 19, 2017 at 3:19 PM
    6. RemmyAlex
      World

      Zimbabwe's ZANU-PF Sacks President Mugabe

      RemmyAlex, Nov 19, 2017 at 1:55 PM, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      752
      RemmyAlex
      Nov 19, 2017 at 1:55 PM
    7. siteadmin
      World

      [Video] The Russian War Games That Has The US and NATO Concerned

      siteadmin, Sep 19, 2017, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      677
      siteadmin
      Sep 19, 2017

    Comments