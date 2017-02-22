Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe turned 93 on Tuesday. The world's oldest leader said on his birthday that he would act on anti-corruption claims if shown evidence - even though graft scandals involving ministers and even members of his own family are regular fare in local newspapers. "I think the big fish, more of it has been talk, talk and talk. People have not come out and actually said here is a case against a big fish," Mugabe said in a pre-recorded interview. "Or are people afraid to come out and even come to us and say 'This one is stealing so much, investigate the person?' If there is evidence, we will pursue that evidence and certainly we will deal with those persons."