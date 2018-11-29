Following renewed attacks by the Boko Haram insurgents and killings of Nigerian soldiers, President Muhammadu Buhari has convened a consultation of the Heads of State and Government of the Lake Chad Basin Commission (LCBC) in N’Djamena, Chad Republic, today.
Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2RmGv4n
Get More Nigeria Political News
Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi …
Read more via TODAY.NG – https://ift.tt/2RmGv4n
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[45]