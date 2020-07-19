Multi-billion Naira Fraud Rocks Association Of Local Governments Of Nigeria As Interim Management Accuses Ex-national Officers Of Embezzlement | Sahara Reporters
A member of the IMC told SaharaReporters that the ‘culprits’ did not only hijack the association for years but also stole from its coffers amounts running into billions of naira using a purported consultant to illegally divert ALGON’s share of the Paris Club refund.
saharareporters.com
