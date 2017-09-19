The latest data from the Nigerian Communications Commission, NCC, says Multi-Links has just 4 internet users in Nigeria. According to NCC, MTN had 31,863,373 subscribers browsing the internet in July, the month under review, recording an increase of 172,303 subscribers, as against 31,691,070 in June. Globacom has 26,912,061 customers surfing the net in July, a decrease of 271,941 users from the 27,184,002 that surfed the internet on the network in June. Airtel had 20,549,596 internet users in July, showing an increase of 414,179 customers from 20,174,089 recorded in June while 9mobile had 12,056,241 customers who browsed the internet in July – a decrease of 493,355 users from the 12,549,596 it recorded in June. It said that CDMA operators, Multi-Links and Visafone, had a total of 30,309 internet users in July, maintaining the June record. The commission also said that Visafone had 30,305 customers surfing the internet in July, while Multi-Links had only four internet users.