Naspers’ recently formed MultiChoice Group (formerly Naspers’ Video Entertainment business) has named a new executive leadership team to drive its growth across Africa.
Calvo Mawela has been appointed Group Chief Executive Officer and Imtiaz Patel has been appointed Executive Chairman of the MultiChoice Group. Further appointments include Tim Jacobs …
Read more via TechMoran – https://ift.tt/2z5KfiK
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Calvo Mawela has been appointed Group Chief Executive Officer and Imtiaz Patel has been appointed Executive Chairman of the MultiChoice Group. Further appointments include Tim Jacobs …
Read more via TechMoran – https://ift.tt/2z5KfiK
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[96]