Tokunbo David, Dec 31, 2017 at 2:42 PM

    At least two people were killed and 30 more injured as a result of the suspected Boko Haram attack in Cameroon’s northern region of Far North on Sunday morning, media reported citing local sources.


    According to the Xinhua news agency, three suspected members of the Boko Haram terror group targeted a crowded place three kilometers (1.86 miles) away from the town of Kolofata.


    At least 2 people were killed, about 30 others injured in an attack by suspected Boko Haram members in Cameroon’s Far North region (file pic) https://t.co/CGXqnrSmLh pic.twitter.com/eUQ3ieeWnR

    — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) December 31, 2017



    Cameroon, along with Nigeria, Niger and Chad are engaged in the fight against the Boko Haram terrorist group, which has pledged allegiance to Daesh. The group has been increasing its presence in northern Cameroon since 2014.

    (Source: Sputnik)

