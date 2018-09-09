  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Metro Mum ‘had sex with boy, 14, while her husband and kids slept in the same room’ – mirror

#1
A mother-of-five repeatedly had sex with a 14-year-old boy as her husband and children slept in the same room, police say.

Justice Maryie McKay, 22, is charged with sexual battery after allegedly kissed the teen, removed his clothes and enticed him to have sex. McKay was at the boy’s …



Read more via mirror – https://ift.tt/2MdUOVa

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
[79]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top