Metro Mum and I ate Favour Daley-Oladele's heart: Cannibal Owolabi Adeeko - PM News

Boyfriend turned cannibal Owolabi Adeeko has told Police interrogators in Ogun state how he killed girlfriend 22 year-old Favour Daley-Oladele, final year Theatre Arts student of the Lagos State University.

More chillingly he has described how the girl’s throat was slit like a goat by his accomplice pastor, Segun Philip and how Favour’s body trunk was opened up, to remove the heart, which was cooked for him and his mother to eat, as part of a money-making ritual.




