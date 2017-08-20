Five Nigerians living in Ghana have been killed by citizens of the country in a reprisal attack after a Nigerian , Thompson Peter, reportedly stabbed a 27 year-old Gahanian, Misbau Amadu to death in in the Sowutoum area of the country. According to reports 48 year-old Thompson he stabbed the man because he was a thief and he acted in self defence. “Inspector Kwabena Danso, Deputy Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO ), said a week ago, Thompson Peter lodged a complaint at the Sowutoum Police Station that Misbau Amadu had broken into his apartment and stolen some items," Ifeanyi Chukwuemeka, a Nigerian, posted the story on social media. “After taking the statement of Thompson, the PRO said the police proceeded to the residence of Misbau Amadu with the intent of inviting him to the station to help investigate the claim but he was not available. “Thompson said at about 9: 00 pm last Thursday, Misbau came to his (Thomson’s) house, armed with a knife to attack him for reporting the case to the police. In the course of the fight, Thompson said he overpowered Misbau and stabbed him in self-defence. “‘The matter is still under investigations’ Inspector Kwabena Danso posited. Meanwhile, crisis has allegedly broken out in the area, with many Nigerians being attacked.” The incident , however, led to xenophobic attacks against Nigerians living in Ghana, with five persons killed already along Santa-Maria, somewhere not far from the town. Policemen who visited the crime scene were also attacked and chased away by the angry Ghanaian youths. Every Nigerian living in the crime area have been advised to “stay indoors till things cool down.”