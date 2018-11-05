Benue State acting governor, Benson Abounu, has ordered full investigations into the unexplained killing of five members of a family in Makurdi on Friday night.
Abounu who described as horrific the killing of Mr Nicholas Adetsav, a staff of Makurdi local government council and his entire family, …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2F5cBja
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Abounu who described as horrific the killing of Mr Nicholas Adetsav, a staff of Makurdi local government council and his entire family, …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2F5cBja
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]