Metro Murder/Suicide: Benue Govt Orders Probe Of Family Tragedy – Leadership Newspaper

#1
Benue State acting governor, Benson Abounu, has ordered full investigations into the unexplained killing of five members of a family in Makurdi on Friday night.

Abounu who described as horrific the killing of Mr Nicholas Adetsav, a staff of Makurdi local government council and his entire family, …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2F5cBja

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top