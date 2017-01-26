The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on Nigerian Security Operatives to arrest the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleiman. MURIC, in a press statement signed by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola described the pastor’s utterance as provocative and unpatriotic. Akintola said, “Pastor Johnson Suleiman wants to make the country unsafe for Muslims and law abiding Fulanis. It is not in our character to issue threats. We are mature enough to control our emotions… We do not want to join issues with belligerent people who are always bullying Muslims and Fulanis by telling lies and issuing threats.” “Pastor Johnson Suleiman must still be questioned and cautioned for his provocative statements.”