Place your Ad here for $125.00 per Week!

Entertainment [Music] Ajanaku Ft. Zlatan Ibile – Check Online – Naijaloaded

#1
Lasisi Gaphar Mabayoje popularly known by his stage name – Ajanaku is an indigenous Yoruba rapper and one of the most talented young acts in the industry and obviously the next big thing in the game.

Ajanaku has been on top of his …



via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2wFbvDf

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[80]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top