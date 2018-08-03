Chukwukeayem Okoro is an 11 year- old artiste who wants to take over the music industry with her music.
Fondly called Kbaby, which is also her stage name, the young lady has said her love for music will not deter her from being a neurosurgeon, …
via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2o9XcmD
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Fondly called Kbaby, which is also her stage name, the young lady has said her love for music will not deter her from being a neurosurgeon, …
via BusinessDay : News you can trust – https://ift.tt/2o9XcmD
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]