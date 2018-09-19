Report has it that about five girls were given letter of suspension for wearing Hijab in Isolo secondary school in Lagos. This was revealed in a press statement issued by Mutiat Orolu-Balogun, the executive director of Hijab Rights Advocacy Initiative.
This reportedly happened despite that the Court of Appeal ruled that Muslim students can wear hijab to school in Lagos.
