Politics My attackers must be arrested and prosecuted â Goodluck Jonathan – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Nigeria’s former President, Goodluck Jonathan has called for the arrest and prosecution of gunmen who attacked his home in Otuoke, Bayelsa, South South Nigeria.

He also thanked Nigerians for the continuing show of solidarity and sympathy following the Christmas eve attack by unknown gunmen in his country …

jonathan.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/34XXK1H

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[92]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top