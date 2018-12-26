Actress Yaya Dacosta who shares a child with cinematographer/director Joshua Bee Alafia, claims he raped her in her sleep.
Yaya and the producer separated four years ago shortly after she gave birth to their son.....
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2QTobUe
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Yaya and the producer separated four years ago shortly after she gave birth to their son.....
via Nigeria News | Laila’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2QTobUe
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]